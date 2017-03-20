Court hearing held for Springfield arson suspect

He's accused by police of setting several fires in Springfield - several in an apartment building and two others that destroyed homes in Springfield.

Mardell Davis, 30, was expected to answer to arson allegations, but that never happened

We never saw Davis at district court on Monday after a court psychologist deemed Davis unfit to participate at today's arraignment and questioned whether he would be competent for a trial.



Upon being arrested and charged with five instances of arson, Davis reportedly told his lawyer and a court psychologist "he told me that he is hearing voices. He said that he was very anxious and fearful,” according to Jennifer Rosenthal, Davis' attorney.



This comes after police arrested Davis, who allegedly confessed to them that he started a string of fires in the city. His counsel recommended more time to be spent on Davis' current condition



"I think another evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital would be necessary," Rosenthal said.



Davis will remain at the hospital for the next 20 days for further evaluation.

Davis is also a wanted fugitive in Maryland for crimes including sexual assault, homicide and rape, but the question now is Davis competent to stand trial.

"I do not believe that he has the competency to stand trial or even for the arraignment," Rosenthal said in court.

That is a matter that experts at Bridgewater State will be exploring.



The next court date associated with this case is in early April.

