Sargeant Street remains closed following tractor trailer fire

Sargeant Street in Holyoke remains shut down after two tractor trailers caught on fire Sunday evening.

Firefighters are still monitoring the scene for flare-ups more than twelve hours later, Lt. Usher of the Holyoke Police Department said.

To help with the blaze, a firefighting foam truck from the Westover Reserve Base in Chicopee was called in to help contain the blaze.

The two tractor trailers were completely destroyed. Fire officials told Western Mass News the trailers contained recycled computer parts.

The fire caused a thick black cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles, and could be smelled from some parts of Chicopee.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police could provide no exact time on when Sargeant Street would reopen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information on-air and online as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.