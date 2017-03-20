Panel urged by legal pot backers to hold off on changing law

By BOB SALSBERG

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Backers of legalized recreational marijuana are urging Massachusetts legislators to hold off on any major changes to the voter-approved law.

The appeal came as a special legislative committee reviewing the law opened hearings at the Statehouse on Monday.

Members of the group that led the November ballot initiative that made Massachusetts one of eight states where recreational marijuana use by adults is now legal said lawmakers should wait until a state regulatory board can review the law and make its own recommendations.

The board, known as the Cannabis Control Commission, has yet to be appointed.

The Legislature is weighing a possible increase in the current 12 percent maximum tax rate on marijuana sales and other issues, including the potency of marijuana products and local control of pot shops.

