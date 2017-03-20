Massachusetts gas prices rise slightly

BOSTON (AP) - The price of a gallon of gasoline is up slightly in Massachusetts, yet remains much lower than the national average.

AAA Northeast says its latest pricing survey released Monday found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.16 per gallon, a penny more than last week.

That price is 13 cents lower than the national average, but 30 cents higher per gallon than the average Massachusetts price one year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.05 per gallon and as high as $2.39.

Springtime price increases are not unusual, as people tend to drive more in better weather, leading to greater demand, and oil companies switch to more expensive summer blends.

