Montague man sentenced to prison for child rape charges

A Montague man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a child rape case.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 55-year-old Steven Willard of Montague pleaded guilty last week on one count of statutory rape and abuse of a child and one count of unnatural acts with a child under 16.

The charges, Carey noted, stemmed from incidents that occurred between January 2011 and January 2012.

The guilty plea came shortly before the case was set to go to trial.

“The Montague police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office wish to acknowledge the courage of the victim in coming forward and seeing the case through to this resolution," said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Caleb Weiner in a statement.

On Monday, Willard was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court to four years in state prison, followed by 10 years of probation with conditions that include GPS monitoring and no unsupervised contact with children.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.