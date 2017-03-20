Woman facing charges after allegedly stealing puppy

A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a puppy early Monday morning.

Auburn Police said that just after midnight, officers were called to a Blaker Street residence after someone called reporting that her five week old American Bulldog puppy was stolen.

Police noted that the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Amanda Milott of Worcester, was "an associate of the victim" and had visited the victim's home with an interest in buying the dog.

When the dog's owner left the room, police allege that Milott grabbed the puppy, ran to an awaiting vehicle, and fled the area.

Auburn Police, working in conjunction with Worcester Police, located Milott and the puppy a short time later at a residence on Vincent Avenue in Worcester.

Milot was arrested on a charge of larceny over $250, as well as on an outstanding warrant for unrelated charges. She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court.

The dog has since been reunited with its owner.

