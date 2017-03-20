Woman allegedly trafficking heroin arrested at Springfield gas station

Officers on routine patrol in Springfield ended up arresting a local woman on drug charges after they spotted her behind the wheel, visibly "upset" at a gas station.

Carmen Aviles, 27, from Springfield, has been arrested on two charges including Trafficking in Heroin, and Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute.

She was arrested shortly after 3:00 a.m. at the CITGO on Locust Street.

"At 3:00 am this morning Officers Bernice Burgos and Raymond Mateo were on patrol near Mill and Locust Street when they were flagged down by a concerned citizen. The individual stated that he just observed a male and female at the Citgo Gas Station at 67 Locust Street inside a black Honda and it appeared they were arguing," explained Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

So both of the officers went to the gas station to check out the scene.

"(They) observed the couple in the Honda and the female who was in the driver’s seat appeared to be upset," noted Delaney.

That's when police went to talk to her, but she "refused to cooperate," Delaney added.

Then when police went to speak with the passenger, but he "burst" out of the car, ran towards Mill River and got away from them.

"Officers gave chase and they observed this subject jump into the river and wade across towards Locust Street. The officer lost sight of the fleeing suspect and he was not found as he escaped onto Locust Street," explained Delaney.

Back at the gas station, officers allegedly discovered heroin and cocaine inside the vehicle.

"The officers found 62 grams of Heroin and 17 grams of Cocaine inside the Honda along with $557.00 in cash," Delaney added.

That's when Aviles was placed in handcuffs.

She was held at the police station pending her arraignment later in the morning in Springfield District Court.

If you have any information that could help officers find the other male suspect, please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.