Three facing drug charges following traffic stop on I-91 in Longmeadow

State Police took 3 men into custody for allegedly trafficking in heroin during a traffic stop on I-91 North in Longmeadow Friday night.

Luis Vasquez, 39, from Springfield, Joshua Turner, 31, from Fairfield, Maine, and Labobe Andrew, 26, from Presque Isle, Maine, all have been charged with Trafficking in Heroin and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.

They were arrested Friday on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow after a trooper spotted the Chevy Tracker they were in, "operating with an unreadable license plate."

This according to State Police.

"It turned out the plate no one could read was a Maine plate and the 3 men inside were heading from Hartford, Connecticut, back to Maine, with a load of heroin they had just purchased," said State Police on their Facebook page Monday.

"None of the men had licenses and the drugs were located during an inventory of the vehicle contents before it was towed," they added.

The 3 men who face "numerous charges" were booked and held on $25,000 bail each at the Springfield State Police Barracks.

The driver, identified as Turner, was also charged with Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and a Number Plate Violation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.