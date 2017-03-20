Northampton parking ban in effect at midnight tonight for snow removal

The City of Northampton is warning residents that they'll be putting a parking ban into effect at midnight tonight and it will last until 6 a.m. in the morning on Tuesday.
Mayor David Narkewicz made the announcement Monday.
"The City of Northampton DPW has issued a selective parking ban. The DPW will be removing snow...," he noted on his Facebook page.
The parking ban runs from 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 21st.
Here's a list of the streets that will be closed to parking which means any vehicles still there during the ban, will be towed:
Armory Street
Bedford Terrace
Center Street
Crafts Avenue
Elm Street
Gothic Street
Green Street
Hampton Avenue
Hawley Street
King Street
Main Street downtown
Market Street
Masonic Street
Merrick Lane
New South Street
Old South Street
Pearl Street
Pleasant Street
State Street
Strong Avenue
Trumbull Road
West Street
"Parking on these streets may resume when the selective parking ban has been lifted," noted Narkewicz.
