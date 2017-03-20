Northampton parking ban in effect at midnight tonight for snow removal

The City of Northampton is warning residents that they'll be putting a parking ban into effect at midnight tonight and it will last until 6 a.m. in the morning on Tuesday.

Mayor David Narkewicz made the announcement Monday.

"The City of Northampton DPW has issued a selective parking ban. The DPW will be removing snow...," he noted on his Facebook page.

The parking ban runs from 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 21st.

Here's a list of the streets that will be closed to parking which means any vehicles still there during the ban, will be towed:

Armory Street

Bedford Terrace

Center Street

Crafts Avenue

Elm Street

Gothic Street

Green Street

Hampton Avenue

Hawley Street

King Street

Main Street downtown

Market Street

Masonic Street

Merrick Lane

New South Street

Old South Street

Pearl Street

Pleasant Street

State Street

Strong Avenue

Trumbull Road

West Street

"Parking on these streets may resume when the selective parking ban has been lifted," noted Narkewicz.

For more information click here.

