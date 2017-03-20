Sen. Warren holds town hall meeting in Springfield

Mass. Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Springfield on Monday. She held a town hall meeting and took questions from people from all over western Massachusetts.

Warren has been very visible in the state as of late, holding events in Worcester and Quincy.

"The first thing I want to say to everybody is calls, letters, and showing up matter," Warren noted.

Questions included Warren's plans for the Supreme Court nomination and to sign on to a bill that will help veterans.

However, the first question asked how the people can help Senator Warren.

"Part of it is showing up and part of it is fighting and I love it when the first question on fighting is not should I fight, it's give me some more tools, so I can fight effectively," Warren explained.

Many people left the meeting feeling inspired to get involved in their government, including 14-year-old Noah Friedman-Kassis.

"I thought it was really inspiring. I think that often, I personally think, that I'm a little bit discouraged by the state of events in the country. And I think it was really inspiring to see somebody who is really representing us, and hear about things that we can do," Friedman-Kassis said.

Other elected officials were in attendance, including State Senator Eric Lesser, who said that he appreciates all Warren's work for western Massachusetts.

"I think it speaks to her that she took so much time to take questions, no pre-screening in calling on people. It was done totally by a lottery and she answered every questions thoroughly. I think that really speaks volumes to her," Lesser said.

Warren said that that the Democrats are not going to win a lot of battles in Washington, with a Senate, House and White House majority Republican, but she did ask people to get involved and get their friends involved.

"I am louder and more passionate than ever and I ask everyone else to be louder and more passionate than ever," Warren noted.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.