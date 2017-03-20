Bear appears in Easthampton resident's backyard

The first day of spring means more and more bear sightings across western Massachusetts.

One local wildlife expert said that the animals are awake and out looking for food.

An Easthampton resident caught some close-up video of a bear in his backyard doing just that.

It's no secret that western Massachusetts is full of wildlife, but with all of this snow on the ground, it's easy to forget that spring is here and with that comes bears.

Michael Whittemore of Easthampton was simply in the right place at the right time. He caught video of a bear rummaging through his backyard - the day before last week's snowstorm.

"He's been by every day since looking for the bird seed. He took the bird feeders, so I think he's been by looking for any more," Whittemore said.

Whittemore's wife leaves bird seed out and takes them in every night.

"She feels bad for the birds. It's a small price to pay," Whittemore noted.

One local wildlife expert said that that's one way to invite bears into your yard because despite all the white stuff, it's spring.

"There's a lot of animal activity in general. Baby squirrels are born, there's a lot of activity going on," said Doug Faits.

Faits has been in wildlife removal for almost 30 years. He said that bears are certainly out and about, along with lots of other creatures.

"I have had bat calls over the weekend. The bats are even starting to wake up, move around a little bit, get confused, end up inside the houses," Faits said.

However, if you've lived in Hampshire County for long, you might be used to all the wildlife.

"Two years ago, we had a bear come right through the backyard. He went over a couple neighbors' fences, went straight to the back and off to the mountain over here," said Morgan Mitchell of Easthampton.

However, Mitchell, who's lived in an Easthampton neighborhood for 16 years, said he's not afraid - leaving food right in his backyard for birds.

"It's a traveling spot because this used to be open fields. This used to be a farm, so this was a natural progression for them. The brook is over there, so they just work their way through from river to brook," Mitchell noted.

Experts said that the best thing you can do is take your bird feeders down and don't leave trash lying around your yard.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.