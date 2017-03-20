Local coaches being creative with spring sports due to lingering winter weather

The spring sports season begins today for high schools all across western Massachusetts.

The trouble is that fields are still piled high with snow making it difficult, if not impossible, for teams to practice or hold tryouts.

However, this is New England, after all. Many schools are forced to be creative in using every space they can to start the season in any way they can.

The Chicopee High School track team uses every available space to run including hallways. Apparently, no one told Mother Nature spring sports begins today!

Over in Agawam, the sun may be out, but so too is the snow here at the high school's brand new turf track and field.



"This is my seventh spring and I can recall one spring where we started outside," said Agawam High Athletic Director Dave Stratton.



Stratton said that between baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, lacrosse, and boys volleyball, finding space for all to practice inside is a challenge.



"When people ask me what's your hardest season, I say spring because it's intense weather-wise and it's short. It's only eight weeks regular season," Stratton explained.



So Stratton divides up the gym space, the fitness and weight room space, and assigns times to each team.



"We'll have teams practicing here immediately after school at 2 right up until 8 p.m. tonight," Stratton noted.



Agawam High track coach Daniel Pryce added, "Hopefully, we can get them out there two to three weeks from now. We should be ready to go, but obviously right now, the snow has not been a help,"

Pryce said that being creative is part of being a high school coach in New England.



"You just adjust your practices as best you can. We're lucky here that we have enough space that we can do things," Pryce noted.



Sophomore lacrosse player Meghan Haines said that the biggest challenge will be holding tryouts in the gym, not on the field.

"Yeah, it's so difficult because last year, we got to practice on the field and try out, so this year will be really condensed in the gym and really hard for us to try out," Haines added.



With no real warm-up in the forecast, Stratton noted "I would really hope by the end of next week that's when we would open up. I would hope we'd be able to get outside, but I have to be honest with you, very rarely are we out on fields before April 1."



We checked in with a half a dozen or so schools in western Massachusetts. All doing the same creative thinking when it comes to practice space and time. The hope is to have Mother Nature cooperate by the time games and meets begin, which is in about two weeks.

