Springfield man dead following crash along I-291 west in Springfield

State Police responded to the scene of a deadly crash along I-291 westbound, near the Armory Street exit in Springfield.

Troopers were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Monday.

State Police said that a motorcyclist veered off the right side of the road for an undetermined reason and crashed into the guardrail.

That motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from Springfield, was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.

