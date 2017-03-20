Trial for former Springfield police officer delayed

A jury trial originally scheduled for today has been pushed back for a former Springfield police officer accused of stealing from an evidence room.

Kevin Burnham has been charged with several counts of larceny after investigators said that he allegedly stole money from more than 170 drug cases between December 2009 and July 2014.

In some instances, investigators said that Burnham "shorted" the cash count by taking money when he recounted it.

The jury trial is now set for the end of May.

