Local lawmaker responds to safety concerns at Longmeadow railroad crossing

There are still many questions surrounding the accident in Longmeadow that killed a DPW worker who was clearing snow by train tracks.

Residents are asking what can be done to make the area safer and a local state senator is stepping up looking for some answers.

State senator Eric Lesser told us today that he plans to pursue legislation following the investigation into this crash, which is not the first fatal accident at this location over the years.

"Once we have a good sense of what went wrong, we need to make sure that we put legislation in place if necessary to fix what went wrong," Lesser said.

The crash that took the life of 59-year-old Warren Cowles happened less than a week ago and Lesser is already looking ahead to legislation to prevent another tragedy like this one.

"This was someone who was serving his community, a public servant who risked his life to help others get to and from work, get to and from school. We owe it to him and his memory to make sure we do everything possible to prevent that from happening again," Lesser noted.

There is a stop sign at the location along with a railroad crossing sign, but no traffic signals or gate arms that come down to block the tracks as other intersections have

"I'm very concerned with the safety of that crossing. It's a known hazard in Longmeadow. People know the street they know that there is not a crossing there and frankly, it's been too long. Its a tragic situation," Lesser explained.

When we spoke with the town manager today, he said there is still no update on the investigation into the crash and said that it could take weeks.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.