Fence built at Amherst apartment complex to curb parties

The Townehouse apartment complex is a popular off-campus housing location for UMass Amherst students.

It's also the scene of numerous parties, including Blarney Blowout, where in recent years, police arrested dozens of students.

Many students returned from spring break this past weekend, shocked to see a seven foot fence built around their backyards.

The fence blocks people from entering the 'quad,' a courtyard between condominiums, typically used for parties.

"I was shocked," said Ken Zarrilli.

Zarrilli has been living at Townehouses for two years. The first of his friends to return from spring break Sunday, he couldn't believe what he saw - a seven foot fence blocking off his backyard to the parking lots or outside streets.

"I was a little surprised, especially because they didn't give us the heads up or anything," said Jay Richardson.

Police said that the fence is a project that's been in the works for years to curb off-campus partying.

"It's obviously been a problem up there with mass gatherings, 'day-drinks,'" said Officer Bill Laramee, Amherst Police's neighborhood liaison officer.

Zarilli noted, "It doesn't really make that much sense to me because they only did it in one quad and they haven't done it in the other one."

Police said that there's a reason for that.

"If you look at any footage it's always in the west quad," Laramee added.

Zarrilli said, "It just moves, I guess I'll just go from one place to the other."

If that happens - if parties move to the other quad - police said that they'll talk to the property owner about putting a fence around that one, too.

However, some students said that the 'daydrinks' aren't just about drinking.

"I think it's a good thing for the community, for the UMass community at least. It brings people together, everybody has a good time. I've never really felt any sense of danger," Zarrilli said.

However, now some Townehouse residents said they do.

"God forbid, there was ever any type of emergency situation, I don't even think it would be possible to leave under certain circumstances," said one resident.

That's because, in this quad, when you leave your backdoor, you'll be stepping out into a fenced in area.

Some students told us there are other things they wish Townehouses would spend money on, other than a fence.

We did reach out to the management company multiple times, but they refused to speak with us.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.