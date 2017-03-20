Pittsfield Police arrest high school student for shooting - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Pittsfield Police arrest high school student for shooting

Pittsfield Police arrested a juvenile today for a shooting that occurred at a residence on Danforth Avenue.

In responding to a reported disturbance and gunfire call at the address around 12:35 p.m., units arrived at the address to find an adult male with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Soon thereafter, investigators determined a juvenile who attended Taconic High School was the suspect.

The police officer stationed at the school could confirm the student was present earlier in the day, but left later without authorization.

The student soon returned to Taconic during the investigation, and was taken into custody shortly.

The juvenile was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Firearm without an FID card
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID card
  • Discharge of a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building
  • Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (to wit handgun)
  • Armed Robbery (Firearm)
  • Carrying a Firearm on School Grounds
  • Escape from a Municipal Lockup (Attempt)

The juvenile will be arraigned at Central Berkshire Juvenile Court tomorrow.

