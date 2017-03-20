Springfield City Council requests audit of DPW vehicles

It’s been a week since more than a foot of snow fell in Western Massachusetts, but many Springfield residents said that they’re unhappy with how the cleanup is going.

That was the focus of a meeting tonight of the City Council’s Maintenance and Development sub-committee.

You can still see large snow banks on the side of the roads.

Tonight’s meeting hoped to address some of those cleanup concerns.

City Councilor Bud Williams requested a vehicle inventory update from DPW.

He said he’s received numerous calls stating the dissatisfaction with the roads.

Williams is calling for an audit to see if the DPW has proper equipment to handle this type of big storm.

"Once the snow comes, you get 4-5 inches. Those blades can’t even get to the bottom, so we can get an audit of the heavy duty equipment and give us a reason why the storm is what it was, and 2 or 3 days later, the conditions were still deplorable."

Springfield Department of Public Work’s Director Chris Cignoli, said there were 160 pieces of equipment that was used for this storm.

Out of all the plows, two thirds are pick-up truck sized.

Bigger and heavier trucks don’t want to plow in Springfield, because plows can’t get passed the cars parked on the side of the streets.

Cignoli also explained that Springfield has more roads than neighboring communities.

The next biggest, which is Chicopee, Cignoli said has 410 miles of road that has to be plowed.

“Springfield has 1100 miles of road we have to do. It’s more than triple of any other community.”

Regardless, city councilors agree that there needs to be a change in the system, such as bigger fines for people who continue to park on streets.

Tonight’s meeting was a public discussion, and DPW said they are taking everyone’s concern into consideration.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.