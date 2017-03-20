Diocese announces new Head of School for Pope Francis High School

Construction on the new Pope Francis High School is well underway, but today the Diocese announced that they have hired a new Head of School.

He's a Massachusetts native with a lot of experience in catholic education.

Doctor Paul Harrington said he is thrilled to be making his way back to Massachusetts.

Right now, he's in California, where he is the Head of School for a high school in Santa Barbara.

We talked to him by phone about what he's hoping to bring to the newly constructed Pope Francis High School.

After many candidates and a nationwide search, Pope Francis High School has a new leader.

“This opportunity in Springfield is pretty unique in terms of catholic schools merging, and embarking on a brand new campus is very unique," said Dr. Harrington.

Harrington has lived in California for the better part of his career, but he said being able to now be a part of the Pope Francis community is something he's looking forward to.

"This is something that isn't happening here in California. It's not happening in many parts of the country, where schools, let alone catholic schools, are in a position to build."

Harrington said he knows catholic schools can be expensive, and with more families sending their kids to public schools, getting kids to enroll in a private catholic school does present challenges, but the faith component is on their side.

"Having the ability to talk about faith in school, and I think catholic schools do a great job in welcoming all students, regardless of their faith backgrounds."

"Families that we can invite in to take a look in our catholic schools and see that they can have this. I think we can really turn the tide."

Harrington is looking for a place to live and in the process of moving his family to western Mass.

He assumed the role of Head of School on July 1.

