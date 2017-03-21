Arctic temps and gusty wind return Wednesday

An Arctic cold front will be moving into our area after midnight, bringing increasing wind and a few clouds and snow showers/flurries. We will see temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by dawn-and that is as warm as we get Wednesday.

Temperatures should steady out in the middle and upper 20s for much of the day Wednesday under a sunny sky. Northwest winds will gust 30-40 mph beginning in the morning and lasting much of the day, so expect wind chills in the teens and single digits. Our actual temperature will fall into the single digits Wednesday night and we will challenge our record low temp in Springfield!

High pressure will be passing to our south Thursday, so we will see another sunny day. It shouldn’t be quite as windy, but we will stay brisk and cold with highs in the middle 30s. As high pressure continues moving east Friday, winds will shift southwest and temperatures will moderate. A few rain showers are possible late in the day as a warm front nears.

The weekend is still looking a bit uncertain with temperatures. We are looking fairly unsettled, so expect wet weather chances to continue out through Monday and Tuesday. The question will be do we mix at all. An upper low will be moving into the Northeast and a cold front looks to move down from the north Saturday-keeping us cloudy with a chance for showers. A better chance for rain arrives Sunday and Monday as the upper low rolls in, but if temps can get cold enough, some sleet, snow and even freezing rain is possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

