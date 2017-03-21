Track work to impact Amtrak riders into September

If you ride Amtrak, on a weekday or weekend, the way you travel could have a different kind of look.

Track work is underway and will last until the end of September between the New Haven and Springfield stations.

To counter the track work snare, Amtrak officials have enlisted the help of bus services for riders to continue normal operation.

The following trains, on the following dates, will be provided bus service to and from the following stations, Amtrak said in a statement.

Weekdays, through September 29: Trains 470, 476, 479, 490, 493 and 495 will be canceled Monday through Friday until September 29, 2017. Passengers will be provided bus service at all stops on the route.

Also on weekdays, all southbound buses will depart 30 minutes earlier the respective trains.

Fridays, March 3, 24, 31 and April 7: Northeast Regional Trains 136 and 148 will serve all stations from Washington to New Haven. Bus service will be provided at all stations from New Haven to Springfield.

Saturdays, March 4, 25 and April 1 and 8: Northeast Regional Trains 140, 143, 146 and 147 will serve all stations between Washington and New Haven. Bus service will be provided at all stations between New Haven and Springfield.

Vermonter Train 54 will operate normally from Washington to New Haven. At New Haven all customers will transfer to a bus that will make stops at Wallingford, Meriden, Berlin, Hartford, Windsor Locks and Springfield. At Springfield, customers will board the train to their destination.

Vermonter Train 57 will operate normally from St. Albans to Springfield. At Springfield, all customers will transfer to a bus that will make stops at Windsor Locks, Hartford, Berlin, Meriden, Wallingford and New Haven. At New Haven, customers will board the train to their destination.

Sundays, March 5, 26 and April 2 and 9: Northeast Regional Trains 143 and 157 will serve all stations from New Haven to Washington. Bus service will be provided at all stations from Springfield to New Haven.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” Amtrak said in a statement.

The travel service is directing customers to their website Amtrak.com for up to date train status and to make a reservation. Or riders can call 1-800-872-7245.

