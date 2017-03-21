Massachusetts relies less than other states on the federal government, study finds

Massachusetts is the eighth least federally dependent state in the country, according to a study WalletHub just released.

The goal of the study was to determine how much states with the lowest tax rates rely on federal relief and funds compared to states paying the most in taxes, according to Diana Popa, the WalletHub Communications Manager.

On a scale of 1 to 50, with 1 being the most dependent and 50 being the least, Massachusetts fared well.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts was ranked with the following grades by WalletHub:

45 th in return of taxes paid to the federal government

in return of taxes paid to the federal government 37 th in federal funding as a share of state revenue

in federal funding as a share of state revenue 40th in the share of federal jobs

Analysts for WalletHub compared three key metrics to get their findings, Popa said.

“Return on taxes paid to the federal government; federal funding as a share of state revenue; and share of federal jobs," Popa added.

Click here to see the full study.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.