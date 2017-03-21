Owner sought after duck found waddling along Greenfield road

Do you recognize our feathered friend? That's what police are asking in Greenfield.

The duck was spotted with its webbed feet, waddling down a city street Tuesday morning.

"On 03/20/17 at approximately 7:45 pm dispatch received a call about a domestic duck in the roadway in the area of Pierce and Chapman St.," police stated on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

It was a call the department took seriously.

When officers arrived on-scene, they were able to located the friendly fowl and after some investigative work, decided to take the duck back to the station.

As of Tuesday mid-morning, Greenfield Police were still trying to find it's home.

If you can help them out, contact their dispatcher at 413-773-5411.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.