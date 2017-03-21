Holyoke man allegedly had "Red Bottom" heroin upon arrest - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Holyoke man allegedly had "Red Bottom" heroin upon arrest

Posted: Updated:
(photos courtesy West Springfield Police) (photos courtesy West Springfield Police)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police allegedly found more than a hundred back of heroin on a Holyoke man in West Springfield Monday morning. 

West Springfield Police report they made the arrest at 1:35 a.m. after spotting the man and his "associate" walking on Capital Drive "with a baseball bat."

He's been identified as Angel William Rivera, from Sargeant St. in Holyoke. 

"During the course investigation, Mr. Rivera was found to be in possession of 105 Bags of heroin, 55 bags stamped "Red Bottom" and 100 bags stamped "Made in Mexico"," explained police.

Rivera was charged with Possession to Intent to Distribute a Class A substance (Heroin). 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.