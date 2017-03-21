Holyoke man allegedly had "Red Bottom" heroin upon arrest

Police allegedly found more than a hundred back of heroin on a Holyoke man in West Springfield Monday morning.

West Springfield Police report they made the arrest at 1:35 a.m. after spotting the man and his "associate" walking on Capital Drive "with a baseball bat."

He's been identified as Angel William Rivera, from Sargeant St. in Holyoke.

"During the course investigation, Mr. Rivera was found to be in possession of 105 Bags of heroin, 55 bags stamped "Red Bottom" and 100 bags stamped "Made in Mexico"," explained police.

Rivera was charged with Possession to Intent to Distribute a Class A substance (Heroin).

