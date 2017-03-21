Remains of Holyoke soldier missing from Korean War to return home

The remains of a Holyoke soldier who went missing during the Korean War will soon be coming home.

The Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that the remains of 19-year-old U.S. Army Cpl. Jules Hauterman, Jr. are being returned to his family, over 66 years after he was reported missing.

Hauterman was born in Hampden, but later moved to Holyoke prior to joining the Army.

Hauterman was a medic in the Medical Platoon, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. His unit was attached to the 31st Regimental Combat Team as one of its infantry battalions for the mission.

The DPAA noted that in November 1950, the 31st Regimental Combat Team moved to occupy the eastern side of the Chosin River and battled the 80th Division of the Chinese People's Volunteer Forces for several days.

The unit then conducted a fighting withdraw south for relative safety at a Marine base in Hagaru-ri.

"The convoy was eventually destroyed by the CPVF and while some escaped across the frozen reservoir, more than 1,300 were captured and killed. Following the battle, Hauterman could not be accounted for and he was reported missing in action as of Dec. 2, 1950." the DPAA said in a statement.

The North Korean People's Army and Chinese People's Volunteer Forces would periodically give updates on prisoners of war, but none of those listed Hauterman.

Also, American prisoners that were returning home did not have information that Hauterman was a prisoner of war.

"Based on the lack of information regarding his status, the U.S. Army declared him deceased," the DPAA noted.

A set of remains were then recovered from the East Chosin Reservoir in September 1954 and were sent to a lab in Japan to try and make an identification.

Those remains were determined to be unidentifiable in 1955 and the remains, known as X-15904, were moved to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Last June, officials disinterred those remains identified as 'Unknown X-15904' and sent them to DPAA for analysis.

The DPAA said that scientists used lab analysis, including dental and anthropological analysis - which matched Hauterman's records - as well as circumstantial evidence to help make the identification.

Hauterman will be buried with full military honors in Holyoke on Friday, March 31.

The DPAA noted that as of today, 7,757 Americans from the Korean War remain unaccounted for. They added that work continues to identify remains that were previously returned by North Korean officials or recovered by American recovery teams.

