PVTA proposing to remove nearly half of Springfield's bus stops

In an effort to improve ride times, reduce stops, and save room on the roads, the PVTA has proposed a project to eliminate nearly half of their bus stops in Springfield.

Riders have had the chance to send their feedback to the PVTA, which has made changes to the project to meet all needs.

The project’s fate is now in the hands of the city council.



Take a quick walk or drive around Springfield and you may notice bus stops - quite a few of them. In fact, the 1,100 miles of city roads has more than 800 PVTA bus stops.



That's why the PVTA has put the finishing touches on it's project proposal to eliminate nearly half of those stops.



"The bus stops are spaced too closely together, it is so much beyond industry standard, it is unbelievable," said PVTA Administrator Mary MacInnes.

The PVTA has used extensive data in their year-long project to make sure the right ones would be taken out.



"We've got the ridership counts for every stop in Springfield and we are focusing on keeping the stops that have the greatest amount of riders," MacInnes added.



There are currently more than 40,000 PVTA riders in Springfield alone and despite removing nearly 50 percent of the stops, only 15 percent of riders would be affected and just because a stop has only a few riders doesn't guarantee it would be removed.



"We are looking beyond that to see if there might be senior housing adjacent to the stop," MacInnes explained.



The hope is for an increase in ridership through less stops, which means a smoother ride. It will also provide more street parking where the stops are removed and more stops will now have shelters as a result..

The PVTA has made changes to its proposal based on suggestions from riders themselves.



"It will be good for the buses to not stop so often. It will probably clear up a lot of congestion," said Dave Gullett of Westfield.



It is now up to the city council to approve the project and if for some reason your stop does get removed, the PVTA has an online map to help you find the next closest one.



"Those folks can easily walk to the nearest stop because it is not going to be that far away. It's not like its going to be a mile away," MacInnes said.

You can CLICK HERE to check out that map showing which stops are staying and which are not. You can also CLICK HERE to see more on the project.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.