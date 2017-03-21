Officials warning of rabid racoons near Congamond Lakes

There have been multiple reports of pets being bitten by raccoons around Congamond Lake in Southwick.

Some residents have already taken notice of the warnings going around, but they are still concerned about their pets.

The boat ramps at Congamond Lakes are without their usual traffic for now, but a new inhabitant is making its way into the area - racoons.

"We should all be concerned," said Tracy Root, head animal control officer for Southwick.

Root has been doing this job for about ten years and said that it is no surprise rabid animals could be in the area.

"We had a rabid fox last year, so the fact that there are rabid raccoons right on the border is not a shock," Root noted.

A little over a week ago, police from Suffield, CT and the Southwick Police Department started receiving reports of dogs being bitten by raccoons.

They put up warnings which has some people living on the lake a little worried.

"We live on the middle pond and the south pond, they found one, a rabid raccoon and so, it's frightening," said Janeene Crane of West Suffield.

Just because the snow is on the ground, it doesn't mean you don't have to be concerned. Experts like Root are saying right now, during breeding season, that raccoons can be the most invasive.

Some things that you can do to prevent wildlife nuisances from showing up are:

Secure garbage and compost

Eliminate potential denning areas

Clear your bird feeders

Feed your pets indoors

However, the number one thing Root likes to see people with pets do is "Make sure your pets are vaccinated. That is the biggest, biggest thing. Vaccinate your animals."

If the worst should happen and you are bitten by an animal, Root said to contact a medical professional and to try and see which direction the animal was heading last, so authorities can test it for disease.

