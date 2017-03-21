Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash along I-291

Officials have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday in Springfield.

Mass. State Police said that 34-year-old Erick Aponte of the Indian Orchard section of Springfield was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed near Exit 3 along I-291 west in Springfield

A preliminary investigation indicates that "Mr. Aponte and a friend were riding separate motorcycles when, for reasons still under investigation, Mr. Aponte struck the guardrail and lost control, suffering ultimately fatal injuries," State Police explained in a statement.

Aponte's friend, a 29-year-old man from Holyoke, suffered respiratory difficulties and emotional distress following the incident and he was taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.

