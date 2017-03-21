State warning of phone scam targeting iTunes gift cards

Massachusetts officials are warning residents of a telephone scam going around involving iTunes gift cards.

Brian McNiff, spokesperson for Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, said Tuesday that the state's Securities Division has received several complaints regarding callers who are looking for "payment on some pretext, asking that an iTunes card be purchased and the code on the card be provided to the caller."

By providing the caller with those codes, it gives the caller control of the card to either use it themselves or sell it.

"This scam is a variant of calls that claim you owe taxes, or have an unpaid hospital bill, or your Microsoft license key is about to expire. Another version claims you are the recipient of a government grant, but must make a payment first," McNiff explained in a statement.

Some of the callers have also claimed to be debt or tax collectors and have threatened to call police or fake calls from police.

"Federal or state government agencies and legitimate businesses do not request payments with iTunes gift cards," McNiff added.

The Securities Division wants people to be cautious about making any payments over the phone to someone or some company you don't recognize, or to a government agency.

Anyone with questions can contact the Secretary of the Commonwealth's office at (800) 269-5428.

McNiff noted that Apple is aware of the scams and has posted additional information online.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.