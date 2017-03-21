Pat Kelsey named new UMass men's basketball coach

The UMass Minutemen have a new head coach.

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford announced Tuesday that Pat Kelsey will be the 22nd head coach for the university's men's basketball program.

Kelsey spent the last five seasons as head coach at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC where he had a record of 102-59. He led Winthrop to the 2017 Big South championship and an at-large bid into the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

"Lisa and I are thrilled to be joining the UMass family and the Amherst community. UMass is a national college basketball brand with a proud, powerful tradition. As a player in the A-10, I saw first hand what the potential is there. I look forward to the challenge of making UMass a major factor on the national level once again," Kelsey said in a statement released by UMass.

Before his time at Winthrop, Kelsey served as an associate head coach for two seasons for Xavier, where he is also played for three seasons after transferring from Wyoming.

Kelsey graduated from Xavier cum laude in 1998 with a degree in business administration and marketing.

Kelsey replaces nine-year head coach and Springfield native Derek Kellogg, who was fired earlier this month.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.