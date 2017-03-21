Pittsfield student facing charges after allegedly bringing gun to school after shooting

A Berkshire County high school student allegedly brought a gun to school in his backpack after police said he reportedly shot a man.

Pittsfield Police have not released the name of the Taconic High School student, who was arrested on high school grounds on Monday.

That student was scheduled to be arraigned today on several charges.

School officials told us the construction happening at the high school may have made it easier for the student to sneak in and out.

Officials added that the Taconic student left during lunch period Monday. At Taconic, students are not allowed to leave campus for lunch.

"The student, as I understood it, left the campus without authorization then returned and that was confirmed by a school resource officer that was on-duty at the time at the school," said Pittsfield Police Lt. Jeffrey Bradford

That was around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Police then responded to a disturbance on Danforth Avenue in Pittsfield, where they found a man who had been shot in the hand.

"Detectives and crime scene responded. During the investigation, they developed the suspect," Bradford added.

It was the student, who had returned to school with the gun in his backpack. Police quickly arrested him on school grounds.

School officials said that students and staff stayed behind closed doors during the arrest and no one was hurt.

It was a startling experience for some Pittsfield residents, but not for others.

"It doesn't shock me. All my kids went there, all my four children went to Taconic and never, no problems up there," said Mike Ancora of Pittsfield.

Elizabeth Garcia of Pittsfield added, "When things like this happen, it makes you think, what's going on in our town?"

The student faces several charges including possession of a firearm without an FID card, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm on school grounds. He's being arraigned Tuesday in juvenile court.

"I never heard of it 10 years ago, so it's very unusual," Garcia added.

We spoke to the school superintendent over the phone. He said that they are investigating how the student was able to sneak back into the building as there's only one door students can enter through.

