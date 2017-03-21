Community support helped keep Amherst shelter running

Each winter, Craig's Place in Amherst often sees 180 guests. Those who have nowhere to go to escape the cold find warmth, a bed, and food.

This season was a difficult one for the shelter as they began the season in turmoil, lacking funding, and wondering how long they could stay open.



In the Craig's Place office, Rebekah Wilder counts donations for the homeless shelter in Amherst.



"Starting off the season feeling anxious," Wilder explained.



The organization desperately waited for funding from the state which normally accounts for roughly two-thirds of their budget and led them to ask the question.

"At what point do we say we are going to close the shelter?" Wilder added.



Fortunately, that money arrived:



"It wasn't until early to mid February until we saw that funding get to us," Wilder said



However, before that happened, a call for donations from the shelter was answered by the community.

Wilder said that the shelter planned to receive $35,000 in donations but instead, she said "we received so far #$69,000 in donations."



They doubled not just their number of donors, but how much each donor was giving as well.



"Some of the funds, we will be able to set aside to ensure that we can stabilize and not have such a drastic fear happen again and some can be put towards housing people," Wilder said.



The shelter closes the morning of May 1 and this year, the books are in the black - something Wilder said reflects how the community views their work and service to those in need.



"That people understand the need and how important the shelter is," Wilder noted.

Wilder said that some of that funding will also go to transform this trailer. It now reads Craig's Place Dining Commons, but this summer, it will be used as a resource center for the guests and have things like computers and advocacy groups meetings.

