Supporters raise funds for Turners Falls mascot change

Many residents in Turners Falls have been asking where is the money going to come from now that the school board has voted to change the school logo.

One former teacher created a GoFundMe to supplement the cost of the change.

That GoFundMe has the goal of raising $10,000 to help the district pay for new athletic uniforms.

Some said that it's premature.

"This is all kind of premature. It needs to be put on hold until after this referendum and this town election," said Rachel Roy.

The non-binding referendum on the ballot in May will gauge public opinion on the removal of the Indians mascot - a change that happened this year after cultural sensitivity concerns.

However, the school board made the decision without public input.

A former teacher of Turners Falls High School started a GoFundMe to pay for the change after budget concerns left people wondering where the money would come from.

"The change is happening and I know that some people aren't happy with that and that's unfortunate for those people, but the changes happening," said Rachel Baker.

The issue of the Indians mascot has been a very divisive issue in town, many people on the GoFundMe choosing to remain anonymous.

Baker, who spoke with Western Mass News over the phone, said that she was willing to create the account.

"A lot of people in the community want to remain anonymous and I was willing to have my name on it," Baker explained.

Although the school board can chose what they want to do with a typical monetary donation, this particular donation has stipulations. It must go towards new uniforms, signs. and scoreboard.

Baker said that many people who are donating may not support the change fully, but they want the kids to have the proper uniforms and equipment.

"I love the students of Turners Falls High School. I worked there for four years, I went to the sports games, I saw the band play. I want them to be able to have great uniforms, a great marching band banner, a great scorers table. That's the approach we're coming from," Baker noted.

Roy said that there are more important things to fund.

"If they want to raise money, let them raise it for the learning issues which will directly contribute to their learning not just their political sensibilities," Roy said.

Part of the stipulations for that money is if there is any leftover. it must go towards adding Native American history into the curriculum.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.