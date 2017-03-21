104th Fighter Wing to conduct nighttime flight training

Those living near Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield may hear some increased aircraft noise.

Officials have announced that the 104th will be conduction nighttime training flights Tuesday through Thursday of this week.

The training is necessary so that the pilots are ready to for homeland defense and wartime missions, any time and in any conditions.

"Our Homeland Defense mission is a 24-hour mission and as such we need to be trained and ready to respond both during the day as well during the night at

a moment's notice," said Major Brett Vanderpas of the 104th Fighter Wing Operations Group.

Residents may hear or see the the F-15s take off and land until about 9 p.m. this week.

