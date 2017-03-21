West Springfield's Majestic Theater celebrates 20 years

A celebration of 20 years of offering outstanding local theater to the people of Western Mass and beyond.

20 years ago tonight, the Majestic Theater in West Springfield reopened with its first production, of Buddy, the Buddy Holly Story. Staff, performers and crew members past and present stopped by the Majestic tonight to share their memories of past productions.

It was producing director Danny Eaton's dream to turn this old movie house into a live theater venue. He says, “I always knew that getting this place opened while it was a challenge, the real challenge and the real work was always going to be just keeping the doors open, you know. It's a calling I'd say, it's a calling, not work. I love to do it and have been doing it for 20 years.”

The Majestic has been named the best place to see live theater in the Valley Advocate reader's poll. And Western Mass News has been the proud media sponsor of every Majestic production for all of its 20 years.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.