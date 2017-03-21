Holyoke city council weighs in on Mater Dolorosa Church debate

The discussion about whether Holyoke's beloved Mater Dolorosa church should be demolished continued tonight.

For weeks, the Springfield Diocese and a group called, “The Friends of the Mater Dolorosa,” have been at odds as to what should happen to the church.

Although the city council cannot make a final decision, they did weigh in.

This is a story that has been going back and forth for some time.

The city council doesn't have any say if the building can be torn down, but they did recommend the Board of Health continue looking at potential safety hazards inside.

The 116-year-old Mater Dolorosa Church in Holyoke has been a treasured part of the landscape.

But after dwindling numbers, the Springfield Diocese closed it down in 2011.

The Diocese said that after an independent structural engineer did an extensive report, they discovered critical public safety issues, such as cracks in the roof, and large gaps and rot in the wooden steeple framing that all date back to before 2011, when the church was still open.

"This isn’t a matter of maintenance. I want to be clear on that. I think some people who haven't read the report have seen the headlines saying it's a maintenance issue. It’s not," said Mark Dupont of the Springfield Diocese.

But Victor Anop, Attorney representing a group called Friends of Mater Dolorosa, disagrees, and said it is about maintenance, and the church just needs better upkeep.

"They should fix the church, and I think the moral climate in Holyoke is to fix the church."

Mater Dolorosa sits on the corner of Lyman and Maple streets, a very popular place during this past weekend's St. Patrick’s day festivities.

Anop said if the Diocese doesn't think it's safe, there shouldn't have been people around it.

"There are no warning signs on the church that say the church could fall down, or any of those things. Thousands of people came into the area."

“We've consistently asked the city to shut down sidewalks to allow us to put up eight-foot fencing. All of which has been denied without even due consideration."

The city council has a limited jurisdiction when it comes to the church, most of it falls under the board of health and the building department.

"The council does not handle should a building come down or should it not come down, but on the other hand, we want to make sure that what we have on laws. They need to comply with the laws any other building would have to."

Next week, the historical commission is expected to meet to hopefully decide the future of the church.

