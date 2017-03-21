Red Sox host Jimmy Fund Clinic at spring training

A cancer diagnosis can be devastating. Your focus becomes beating that cancer and using all of your energy on your treatment.

In many cases, that means putting your life on hold, tough enough for an adult, but even tougher for a teenager. But for one weekend a year, that all changes for some young patients at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute’s Jimmy Fund Clinic.

For 14 years now in the middle of March, teenage patients from the Jimmy Fund Clinic board a plane in Boston to fly to Ft Myers, FL to attend spring training with the Boston Red Sox.

More than 45 teenagers ranging in age from 13 to 23 made the three day trip this year, accompanied by 24 doctor and nurse chaperones.

Lisa Scherber, the Child Life Specialist for the Jimmy Fund Clinic, says “I just think it gives them the opportunity to just see themselves in different ways. See themselves strong again, see themselves happy again, hear themselves laugh again. I mean it’s something they really haven’t done in a long time and also to create friendships that are just so important to them in life.”

This year, the teens arrived on St Patrick’s Day Friday. The next day, they boarded buses for the trip to the Red Sox winter home, JetBlue Park, to take batting practice on the field and play in a game.

“We sit back as chaperones because we work with these kids every day at the clinic. It just blows us away that we’re able to do something so simple. And we’re got people behind us that understand it and know that this is the best medicine,” says Lisa Scherber.

Miles Goldberg, 13, made his second spring training trip this year. Miles has been a patient at the Jimmy Fund Clinic for nearly two years now, after being diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, common form of bone cancer that occurs most frequently in children and teenagers.

Miles said, "Everybody here loves it. Everybody loves the fielding, the fun batting practice. Tomorrow we have the game and meet all the players. It’s been great meeting new people. I haven’t been in the clinic too much lately, at least not in the infusion area, so I haven’t gotten to meet people. I’ve definitely gotten to see some familiar faces and gotten to know a few new people who share common interests.”

Maggie Stillman, 18, was making her first trip to spring training. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December. She said, "Super fun. It’s just the ability to get away from the hospital and all the treatments and be surrounded by all these people, it’s awesome. It’s nice to meet people in the same situation as me, around the same age. It’s helpful to talk to people who understand what you’re going through. It’s just good to think about something else other than cancer for two days, that’s all. But it’s nice."

Sunday, the teens were back at Jet Blue to see the Sox take on the Twins and spend some time with Red Sox players. It’s the culmination of a whirlwind weekend.

Lisa Scherber has been with the Jimmy Fund Clinic for 26 years and has made every one of these spring training trips. She said it’s hard to put into words what happens here, but calls it magical, adding, “That diagnosis of cancer really puts the brakes on everything. This is one way of saying, you know what? You’re still a teenager, you’re still a kid, but we’re going to make you that happy kids again. It’s so successful.”

It takes a lot of people to make the spring training weekend happen. JetBlue flies everyone to Ft Myers in a special plane. Most of the trip is paid for with money raised from WEEI’s annual Tame the Tiger Golf Tournament. Sam Kennedy with the Red Sox makes things happen at Jet Blue and with the players.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.