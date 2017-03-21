UMass students welcome change of new basketball head coach

The UMass Minutemen have a new head basketball coach.

The school has announced that Pat Kelsey will be the 22nd head coach of the men's basketball program.

Students at UMass agreed that it was time for a change.

They’re also excited for next season.

UMass fired their nine-year head coach Derek Kellogg after what many described as a disappointing season.

“I'm not surprised at all to be honest. Kellogg, great recruiter, but happy we have a new coach. Chance to start over and start fresh.”

He will be replaced by Pat Kelsey.

Kelsey spent the last five seasons as the head coach at Winthrop University in Rock Hill South Carolina, where he had a record of 102 to 59.

“I'm very excited. I think it's time to try something new with the team,” said another student.

As for Kelsey, he said he’s ready for the new challenge.

He said in a statement released by UMass:

"I look forward to the challenge of making UMass a major factor on the national level once again.

There will be a press conference this Thursday to introduce everyone to the new head coach.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.