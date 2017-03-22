Cold, breezy and dry for Thursday; wet weather to end the week

Temperatures continue to fall tonight and we may break our record low of 14 degrees in Springfield, set back in 1989. Many will fall into the upper single digits and low teens by dawn and with a continued breeze of 10-15mph, wind chills will likely start below 0.

We have another sunny, very dry day on tap for Thursday as high pressure takes control. Expect another blustery, chilly day, but not as windy or cold as Wednesday.

As high pressure moves offshore Thursday, our wind direction will shift to the southwest-warming things up a bit. We remain breezy with highs returning to the lower 40s. An upper level disturbance will bring wet weather in Friday, which may begin as snow, then quickly change to sleet, then rain for the afternoon. Impacts are looking fairly minor for us with any snow likely melting on roads.

We continue to warm Saturday with highs in the 50s, but we remain mostly cloudy and unsettled. A front to our north will bring a chance for late-day rain showers.

The forecast for Sunday and Monday is looking more wet than wintry, however there is still some uncertainty with this forecast. An upper level low will be losing strength and moving into New England during this time, bringing likely precipitation (which is needed). It is looking likely that the valley will see mostly rain with this system, but sleet/snow is possible through the higher elevations, especially Sunday night into Monday morning. Another front will bring showers again for Tuesday with temperatures staying close to and slightly above normal.

