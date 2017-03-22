Ramp open following rollover crash on I-291 exit in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Ramp open following rollover crash on I-291 exit in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News photo Western Mass News photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Exit 4 ramp on Interstate 291 in Springfield is open this morning following a rollover accident Wednesday morning.

Drivers should be cautious in the area, State Police warned, because ambulances were on the scene to treat reports of minor injuries.

State police could not confirm when the exit ramp would be clear.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.