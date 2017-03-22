Ramp open following rollover crash on I-291 exit in Springfield

The Exit 4 ramp on Interstate 291 in Springfield is open this morning following a rollover accident Wednesday morning.
Drivers should be cautious in the area, State Police warned, because ambulances were on the scene to treat reports of minor injuries.
State police could not confirm when the exit ramp would be clear.
