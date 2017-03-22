Public comments to be heard at rattlesnake meeting tonight

Residents of Ware will get the chance to voice their concerns tonight over the introduction of rattlesnakes to the area.

This is the third of four planned meetings and the first to allow comments from the public.

By introducing Timber Rattlesnake colonies to one of the more remote areas of the state, the population of the snakes could increase.

Which is what the rattlesnake review group and a branch of fisheries and wildlife conservationists are hoping to accomplish.

The areas discussed for the rattlesnake colonies are: Mount Zion, Blue Hills, Mt. Tom and the Southern Berkshires.

If residents cannot attend the meeting, review group and wildlife officials still want to hear what people think about the proposal. A survey was set up to allow for a broader range of comments that can be accessed here.

There are currently fewer than 200 rattlesnakes statewide and a decision on where to place the colonies will ultimately be up to the Fisheries and Wildlife Board.

The last known fatality from a Timber Rattlesnake bite in Massachusetts was over 200 years ago.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.