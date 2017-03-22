7-alarm fire breaks out at abandoned factory in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Mass. (AP) - Crews from more than a dozen towns have responded to a seven-alarm fire in an abandoned warehouse in Rockland.

Fire Chief Scott Duffey says the blaze in the 200-by-70-foot building on Park Street was reported at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, and when firefighters arrived two minutes later it was already fully engulfed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries but Duffey says about 20 nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution overs fears that they might also catch fire.

Area roads were closed and Rockland public schools have delayed the start of classes by two hours in response to the fire.

The cause remains unclear, but Duffey says all utilities to the building had been shut off.

Duffey says firefighters from 13 area communities helped fight the fire.

