Two facing drug charges following I-91 traffic stop

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Two men from Vermont are facing drug charges following a late night traffic stop.

Mass. State Police said that around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper was on-patrol along I-91 north when he reportedly saw a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu traveling at a high rate of speed.  

The car was pulled over in Bernardston and State Police noted that after a subsequent investigation found that the operator and passenger were allegedly in possession of a substance that is believed to be heroin.

The driver, 30-year-old Jesse Ramcke of Island Pond, VT, and the passenger, 27-year-old Travis Pelletier of Brighton, VT, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance (Heroin) and conspiracy to violate the drug law.

State Police said that Ramcke is facing an additional charge of speeding, while Pelletier is facing one additional charge of misleading a police investigation.

Arraignments for both men are scheduled for Wednesday in Greenfield District Court.

