Local professor discusses attack near Britain's Parliament

The attacks abroad hit close to home for many Americans. The terror strike has Massachusetts law enforcement leaders on alert.

A shift in the political climate in the United Kingdom has become more noticeable in recent times. While an ocean separates us from Europe, law enforcement are looking to see if there is any threat on American soil.



"Londoners are not deterred by this. They forge on," said Tim Vercellotti, professor of political science at Western New England University.

In the wake of terror, the world tries to grapple with the mystery that surrounds the brazen attack.



"It was absolutely heartbreaking to hear the news of this, to hear that the news had unfolded," Vercellotti added.



Vercellotti has walked the grounds of parliament numerous times. He runs a study abroad program in London and once taught in the city.

To begin to understand the attack, the changes in European policy could point investigators toward a motive.



"Right now, Britain is really wrestling with questions about its role in the world. They have begun the process of leaving the European Union as a result of the Brexit referendum vote last summer," Vercellotti explained.



However, the complex tapestry of cultural and political changes run deep.



"Emotions are very high surrounding issues like immigration," Vercellotti noted.



The devastation overseas has security officials reviewing the investigation

The Massachusetts State Police are working with the Department of Homeland Security and FBI.

State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement:

"The Commonwealth Fusion Center is receiving updates from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI regarding the incident that occurred outside Parliament. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine if any information about those involved has a direct nexus to the United States or Massachusetts, and if so we will act accordingly and inform our law enforcement partners. Thus far we are aware of no nexus."

So far, they have not found any connection, but the London attack is reminiscent to recent terrorist acts in France and Germany.

While these are not currently linked to the attack, "it’s just an uncomfortable reminder that these events do occur," Vercellotti said.



As the case begins to unravel, the western Massachusetts community, along with the country, are offering solidarity with the United Kingdom.

"Londoners are known for their resilience," Vercellotti noted.

Western New England University has about a dozen students studying in London currently. All were unharmed during the attack.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.