Chicopee police officer under investigation

A Chicopee police officer is under investigation for alleged unacceptable behavior at the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade on Sunday.

Police told Western Mass News that Lt. John Pronovost has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation continues.

Over 40 Chicopee officers marched in the parade. Now, one of them is under investigation for his behavior.

The Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade is a long-standing tradition of family and celebration in western Massachusetts.

Each year, the Chicopee police department participates.

Police told Western Mass News that one of their officers is now under investigation for his behavior at the parade on Sunday.

In a statement, Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said, "There was an incident involving Lt. John Pronovost. No one else was involved and no one was hurt. This happened off the parade route and our officers brought him back to Chicopee in our police cruiser."

Police would not publicly release the specifics of what exactly went wrong, saying simply that Pronovost started acting inappropriately in uniform toward the end of the nearly three mile parade route.

Pronovost has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being conducted by the chief's office.

This is not the first time Pronovost has had issues with the department.

Back in 2014, a Chicopee police captain accused Pronovost of pulling a gun on him after an argument.

The captain was found not guilty of filing a false complaint against Pronovost.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

We did reach out to the mayor's office, but they declined to comment.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.