Final pieces of track going in place for Joker 4D coaster at Six Flags

Now that spring is here, Six Flags is gearing up for the new season with a brand new ride.

Park officials led a tour on Wednesday of their newest attraction. the Joker 4D Free Fly Coaster.

Crews have been working throughout the winter and are now putting on the final pieces of track.

This "wing coaster" gives riders a whole new experience.

"Riders aren't riding on top or below the track. They're on the wings, almost like on a plane, in a pendulum chair that flips upside down four to eight times. It's going to blow their mind," said Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath

It's the 13th coaster at Six Flags New England. It's expected to be ready for riders in the late spring.

The park opens for the season on April 8.

