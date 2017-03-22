East Longmeadow officials trying to save piece of history

The fate of an iconic landmark in one western Massachusetts town is in jeopardy.

The old train depot in East Longmeadow near the center of town is a very familiar sight to residents. Built in 1876, it's image even adorns the town seal.

However, the fate of the land it sits on is up in the air, and so is the future of the depot.

Once the hub of activity in town, it now sits vacant next to the tracks it once served. A 1.6 mile section of those tracks is now the popular Redstone Rail Trail.



"This is the last bit of history that the town has and once it's gone, it's gone and we have to get on board," said Tony Zampiceni with East Longmeadow's Community Preservation Committee.

Zampiceni and the town's historical commission hopes to save the depot. The problem is that it sits on land - 3.2 acres - owned by developer Jay Lafave, who's looking to build a mosque on this spot.

However, Zampiceni said that he's been in contact with Lafave and the land is for sale. The price tag is $1.3 million dollars, paid for, he hopes, by the town's community preservation funds.

"But it is community preservation funds. It is a lot of money, it is 1.3 million, but what kind of price can you put on history? If we don't save it, something's going to be developed here one way or another," Zampiceni said.

The land, Zampiceni hopes, would perhaps become a park.

The depot building itself is actually owned by a private citizen who, Zampiceni said, has offered to donate it to the town. In addition, he said that the Amherst Rail Society has made a generous offer.

"Amherst Rail Society who is, would preserve it for us, they would come here and preserve it and take care of it and bring it back to its original grandeur," Zampiceni explained.

Now, Zampiceni needs to get his fellow community preservation committee members on board, but the clock is ticking.

"We have until the end of April to decide whether or not we're going to buy this property and preserve the station, keep the train station here," Zampiceni noted.

Getting the go-ahead to purchase the property might be a tall task. The idea must be approved by the full community preservation committee.

If approved, it would then be taken up by the town council and a public hearing would held.

If the sale of the land is not approved, we're told the Amherst Rail Society will move the depot to the Big E fairgrounds.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.