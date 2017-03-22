Motorcycle experts express safety reminders after recent spike in accidents

Spring is officially here, and for some, it is time to take out the road bike and enjoy that ride around town.



With gusting winds and salty streets, those factors can play a serious role in driver safety.

Police continue to investigate the aftermath of after two motorcycle accidents this week.



It was a tragic scene on I-291 on Monday when 34-year-old Erik Aponte died after he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail near Exit 3.

24 hours later in Ludlow, another accident happened. This time it was a 22-year-old man going nearly 60 miles an hour when he crashed into a pickup truck. He was hospitalized for minor injuries.

The recent bike accidents are raising questions towards bike safety as this winter weather slowly fades to spring.



Valley Motorsports Owner Jerry Randall has driven bikes of all kinds for over 40 years. He said there are plenty of winter leftovers that can cause a problem on two wheels.

"You have to protect yourself against any situation when you are not in control," said Randall.



He said there's a lot that riders need to take into consideration when it comes to safety.



"This is likely the first time out for riders in months, which means some rust to shake off on some not so ideal road conditions. Leftover salt and sand can often affect tire wear, and even heavy winds are a factor for bigger road bikes. The roads in general are just cold from the winter season, which means less grip for your tires to latch on to," Randall continued.

He recommends for all drivers new or old to enroll in a motorcycle safety foundation course. They can be found throughout western Mass, and not only help with your license and insurance, but will provide important safety tips when on the roads. Above it all, safety equipment is essential.



"Operate within your capabilities, and within legal limits, and just be aware. Safety equipment goes without saying. Everybody should be wearing a helmet, jacket, gloves, eye protection," Randall noted.



The cause of this accident on I-291 remains under investigation by State police, but they are looking at road conditions from Monday as well as speed as a factor.

