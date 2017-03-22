Lia Surprise Squad helps shoppers get started on spring planting

Spring has officially sprung. While the weather may be a bit chillier than we'd like, that means gardeners are itching to get back out and plant their stuff.

This week, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad was happy to help shoppers at Randall's Farm and Greenhouse get spring started.

Green thumbs are itching to get started for the season and some, while not as garden savvy, are happy for the spring time pick-me-up from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad with a gift card to Randall's

To nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.