Lia Surprise Squad helps shoppers get started on spring planting - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Lia Surprise Squad helps shoppers get started on spring planting

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Spring has officially sprung.  While the weather may be a bit chillier than we'd like, that means gardeners are itching to get back out and plant their stuff. 

This week, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad was happy to help shoppers at Randall's Farm and Greenhouse get spring started.

Green thumbs are itching to get started for the season and some, while not as garden savvy, are happy for the spring time pick-me-up from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad with a gift card to Randall's

To nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.