Pot store owner fights at the state level to reopen

The owners of a Springfield pot shop were in Boston to lobby at the State level.

Charles Christian opened up the store, 'Mary Jane Makes Your Heart Sing' for his wife.

Christian exclusively told Western Mass News that she has stage 4 cancer and he said marijuana has helped her throughout treatments.

Now, he's doing everything he can to keep the store open after they were shut down by city officials.

He said during his wife's chemotherapy treatment, she lost her appetite, but regained it when she started using medical marijuana.



The pot store operated like a club to make it easier for customers when they weren't able to obtain a prescription.



“They could not afford to get one. Even if they could afford, it, I think they actually have to have a doctor’s approval to be able to use cannabis as a treatment for whatever their ailment is,” said Christian.



Customers would pay a cover charge and in exchange they’d get a ‘free sample’ of marijuana.



“I knew that selling it was illegal. However, giving away up to an ounce, I knew that you could do that without any monetary reciprocity on the other end. That’s the reason why we chose to come up with our model the way we did where we would give it away but we’d charge an admission or a membership,” Christian noted.



But police and the city said the store was illegal and it was quickly shut it down almost two weeks ago.



Since the day the city shut it down, Christian and his wife have been working tirelessly to reopen, spending Wednesday in Boston at the State House.



“We worked with masscan organization and also NORML and also did some lobbying by passing out some pamphlets to some of the representatives and also the senators," said Christian.

Police said it’s a long road to reopening as a store that distributes marijuana for recreational use.

Although recreational marijuana was approved last November, stores still can’t sell it.



“You can’t just open up a mom and pop marijuana distribution center. There’s licenses, things you have to follow through the state and through the city you’re gonna open these places up,” said Sgt. John Delaney.



Christian said he’s dedicated to reopening for his customers in need.



“The customers that I have spoke with since we closed are disappointed and upset," Christian added.



According to Christian, store could reopen as early as next week, but they wouldn’t be able to distribute marijuana, just t-shirts and other items that have in stock.

